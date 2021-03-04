Cameroon: Six suspected fraudsters arrested in Yaounde

At least six suspected fraudsters are behind bars after they were recently arrested by elements of the Nlongkak Gendarmerie Brigade in Yaounde.

They were arrested last weekend following a thorough operation carried out by elements of the Gendarmerie after they had been tipped off.

This operation led to the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of machines used to produce forged stamps, hundreds of forged documents as well as forged national identity card receipts.

Their interrogation revealed that they are part of a well-organized gang that covers the entire city of Yaoundé. An investigation is ongoing to track down and arrest other members of the ring who are on the run.