Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Six suspected fraudsters arrested in Yaounde

Published on 04.03.2021 at 01h15 by JournalduCameroun

Efforts-are-being-stepped-up-to-get-children-off-the-streets-of-Yaounde (c) copyright

At least six suspected fraudsters are behind bars after they were recently arrested by elements of the Nlongkak Gendarmerie Brigade in Yaounde.

They were arrested last weekend following a thorough operation carried out by elements of the Gendarmerie after they had been tipped off.

This operation led to the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of machines used to produce forged stamps, hundreds of forged documents as well as forged national identity card receipts.

Their interrogation revealed that they are part of a well-organized gang that covers the entire city of Yaoundé.  An investigation is ongoing to track down and arrest other members of the ring who are on the run.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top