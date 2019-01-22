Cameroon: Slain Nwa mayor laid to rest

The slain Mayor of Nwa, Donga Mantung Division of the North West Region Dr. David Ngomfe has been laid to rest in his Nwa.

Dr. David Ngomfe was buried behind the council in Nwa on Saturday January 19, following then removal of his corpse from the Bankim Hospital Mortuary in the Adamawa Region of Cameroon.

The mayor described as one of the best surgeons the North West region could boast of, was shot and killed around 7pm on November 13, 2018 by unidentified gunmen as he had embarked on a journey to neighbouring Nigeria.

This followed several threats on his life by armed men in the area who accused him of facilitating the deployment of soldiers in the area.