Cameroon slip to defeat against Congo

Cameroon slipped to a one nil defeat jagainst Congo in their opening match of the African Nations Championship.

A second half penalty from Junior Makiese condemned the lions who were jreturning to the tournament after missing the last edition, to defeat.

The Lions started the game timidly and were on the back foot in the first quarter of the game as Congo showed intentions early on.

It only took the half hour mark for a close range drive br Frantz Pangop for Rigobert Song’s charges to get in the game.

The lions camped into the Congolese half for in the last quarter of the game jand were unlucky to go into the locker room scoreless.

The introduction of Messi Bouli in the second half added more steam in Cameroon’s midfield as the Lions took the game by the scruff of the neck but could not put the ball into the back of the net.

The Lions will rue their missed chances when goalkeeper Gwot Kalati brought down a Congolese striker in the box leaving the referee with no option but to point to the penalty spot.

Junior Makiese slotted the ball home to put the Congolese ahead and three vital points to put them top of the group.

In the other group game played earlier, Angola and Burkina Faso played to a goalless draw.