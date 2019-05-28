Cameroon: Small business holders acquire entrepreuneurial skills to enhance profit

A group of young entrepreneurs have been drilled on how to make their businesses attractive, marketable and profitable.

During a workshop organised On Friday May 24 by the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Centre of the Denis and Lenora Foretia Foundation in Yaounde, seasoned entrepreneurs and business coaches rolled out various techniques on how to optimise a business.

Janyuy Robert, Empowerment Coach and Development Strategist stressed on continuous innovation and reinvition not only to attract but retain the customer’s attention.

With the ever groing and competitive market in which businesses persons and entrepreneurs find themselves, he recommended that targeted and innovative marketing campaigns to stand out in the midst of competition.

However, these businesses must operate within a legal framework as stressed by business development consultant Edison Ngeh who said every business stands to benfit from advantages if it goes formal.

On his part, George Neba the Director of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Centre, SBEC, stressed on the need for a comprehensive book-keeping so as to monitor the growth of the business.

Book keeping is relevant and very vital for any small business that wants to grow and as such purchases and inventory recording, sales receipts and a good filing system must be adopted by the business person, he said. This helps to draw lessons on profits and losses as well as areas of the business to focus or improve on, he added.

The SBEC forum was equally an opportunity for the young business persons present to display their products at the Foretia Foundation.