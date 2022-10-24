Cameroon : SMEs to Join Commonwealth Business Forum

The tour of Cameroon by Lord Jonathan Peter Marland, Chairman of the Commonwealth Business and Investment Council marked an important step with the Cameroonian private sector.

The Ccima (Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Crafts), the Gicam (Inter-Professional Grouping of Cameroon), and the Syndustricam (Industrialists’ Union of Cameroon), in line with the opportunities offered by the Commonwealth Business Forum (CBF) and the CBF Trade Ministers’ meeting, Syndustricam companies advocated for access to finance, industrialisation and technology transfer.

“We have been given the opportunity as an industry group to join the Commonwealth Enterprise Council. We are currently examining the likelihood of our entry into this organisation. Syndustricam is the largest network of small and medium-sized enterprises in Cameroon in diversified sectors such as metallurgy, agri-food, processing industry in general. Win-win partnerships with other companies in the Commonwealth are possible between Syndustricam and other member countries of the Commonwealth, “said Edouard Abada Ebah, Director General of Cicam and Vice President of Syndustricam.

According to Ecomatin, in Gicam, Pascal Miny, the Director of Camrail and second vice-president of Gicam, remains on the same wavelength in terms of financing of small and medium enterprises. Above all, Gicam, as the first employers’ group in Cameroon, is asking the Commonwealth to intervene with public authorities on the thorny issue of the business climate, problematic in Cameroon.