Cameroon: SOGOC Pleads with Govt for Abortion Laws Review

The Society of Gynecologists and Obstetricians of Cameroon wants the law on abortion to be reviewed in Parliament. In particular, certain articles and paragraphs.

The Society of Gynecologists and Obstetricians of Cameroon (Sogoc), visited the Minister of Public Health on 10 November 10th 2022. The Society’s plea is based on arguments that have been rejected by the Ministry of Health. Details in this article.

The issue of abortion was the subject of a meeting between the Cameroonian Gynaecologists and Obstetricians and the Minister of Public Health yesterday November 10. The idea of the meeting was to review the provisions of the 2016 Penal Code on abortion, as a subject of exchange.

30% is the percentage of women who die every year from unsafe abortion. According to the Society of Gynaecologists and Obstetricians of Cameroon this figure could be reduced if the right to abortion was granted in certain cases, the team, led by the first vice president Prof. Nelson Fomolu, revealed.

The group justified their argument to the Minister of Health. The obstetricians believe that “in case of pregnancy resulting from rape, medical abortion does not constitute an offence if it is carried out after attestation of the public prosecutor on the materiality of the facts”. The obstetricians therefore came to make a plea to the Minsante.

For Dr Manaouda Malachie, “no one has the right to take the life of a human being“. He stressed that the reasons, as presented and defined, are defensible, but constitute a Pandora’s box that would open the way to other problems. It would be appropriate to act on other levers such as those in force at the Ministry of public Health (work to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality). In addition, Dr Manaouda Malachie stressed, Sogoc should invest in raising awareness among the population to change sexual behaviour.