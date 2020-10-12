Life › Human interest

Cameroon: Soldier allegedly kills himself in Kumba

Published on 12.10.2020 at 17h24 by journalduCameroun

A military man identified as Carlos Njonto was found dead with a gun in his hand Sunday October 11 in a toilet at the Kumba district hospital in the restive South West region of Cameroon, reports have said.

It remains unclear what happened to Carlos Njonto, soldier on duty at the Kumba district hospital for guard Sunday October 11.

The soldier was found dead inside the toilet of the hospital facility with his service gun in the hand and an opening on the head from where blood was running down to the rest of the body.

Some reports attribute this incident to suicide meanwhile others say he might have been murdered by an unidentified person and placed in a position of suicide.

