Cameroon: Soldier detained after having allegedly killed bike rider in Maroua

An element of the Rapid Intervention Battalion accused of having shut down a bike rider is currently on detention at the Gendarmerie of Doualare, in Maroua, sources have confirmed.

According to sources, the element of the Rapid Intervention Battalion, Caporal Chief Daniel Ngwenya, on duty at the Salak Anti-corruption Centre N°1 of the BIR allegedly shut down in cold blood Souaibou Oumarou, bike rider over a price transport issue?

On his way to the anti-corruption Centre, the Caporal allegedly encountered Souaibou and proposed an amount that did not suit the time of the night. The exchanged between both men ended with a gunshot that sent the bike rider to the hospital.

He finally succumbed to his wound Sunday June 09, 2019 at the Maroua Regional hospital.

On his part, the Caporal fled to the Harde Police station. From the station, he was transferred to the Doualare Brigade where he is presently detained.

The police has opened investigations to make light on the affair, though it remains certain that Souaibou died due to the injury he sustained from the gunshot.