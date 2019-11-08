A soldier has reportedly been killed by suspected separatist fighters in Yoke, Muyuka sub division in the South West Region of Cameroon.

Jean Ndel Ndongo, 43, was reportedly captured by the suspected separatist fighters on Friday, November 8 and taken into a bush where he was killed, sources said.

The soldier is pictured naked in a video shot in a bush being interrogated by his abductors who are however not seen in the video.

The abductors say in the video that they are retaliating to the killing of one of theirs named Commander Wazuzu in Muyuka last week.

Despite pleas from the soldier who says he has never harassed any person in the locality, he is tied and tortured before his abductors show a hole where they say they will buryy him alive.