Cameroon: Soldier killed in Muyuka by suspected Ambazonia separatist fighters

Published on 08.11.2019 at 15h56 by JournalduCameroun

Ndongo, 47, was tortured in a cocoa farm in Muyuka before he was burried

A soldier has reportedly been killed by suspected separatist fighters in Yoke, Muyuka sub division in the South West Region of Cameroon.

Jean Ndel Ndongo, 43, was reportedly captured by the suspected separatist fighters on Friday, November 8 and taken into a bush where he was killed, sources said.

The soldier is pictured naked in a video shot in a bush being interrogated by his abductors who are however not seen in the video.

The abductors say in the video that they are retaliating to the killing of one of theirs named Commander Wazuzu in Muyuka last week.

Despite pleas from the soldier who says he has never harassed any person in the locality, he is tied and tortured before his abductors show a hole where they say they will buryy him alive.

 

