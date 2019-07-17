At leeast one soldier has been killed and three others injured following violent clashes between security forces and separatist fighters in Mbiame, Bui division in the North West region.

The soldier who is a drone operator was killed by the separatist fighters during the battle as vehicles belonging to the military were destroyed.

On the other hand, at least five Ambazonia separatist fighters were killed, seven guns seized and a mine destroyed during the battle.

Fighting has intensified in that part of the country in recent days with fighter bodies suspected to be Ambazonia fighters discovered around Wainama, Bui division.