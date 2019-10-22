Cameroon: Soldiers accused of killing civilians in F/N region plead not guilty

Seven Cameroonian soldiers accused of executing two women and their babies in Cameroon’s Far North region have pleaded not guilty before the Yaounde Military Tribunal.

Arrested last year after a video showing some soldiers killing women and their babies in the Far North region went viral, the seven soldiers amongst whom a Lieutenant, Monday October 21, 2019 pleaded not guilty of charges of complicity in murder, breach of regulations and conspiracy.

The killings took place in 2015 in Zelevet, Far North region of Cameroon where troops had been deployed to fight Boko Haram jihadists who had crossed over from Nigeria.

Reports say when the video went viral in 2018, authorities denied claims it was shot in Cameroon, but investigations by international NGOs, notably Amnesty International media revealed the video was shot in Cameroon and gave indications of those who actually committed the act.

Following this revelation, Cameroonian authorities later announced the seven soldiers depicted in the video had been arrested for due prosecution.

The case has been postponed to November 04, 2019 for deliberations.