Politics › Judicial

Happening now

Cameroon: Soldiers involved in Ngarbuh killings appear in court

Published on 17.12.2020 at 16h50 by journal du Cameroun

 

Three security forces accused of being involved in the massacre of women and children last February 14 in Ngarbuh, restive North West region of Cameroon have begun appearing before the Yaounde Military Tribunal this Thursday.

The officers in question are sergeant Baba Guida, gendarme officer Sanding Sanding Cyrille and private first class soldier Haranga Guilbert.

They were arrested following the publication of the report of the inquiry commission ordered by the Head of State which indicted them with the killing of three women and ten children in Ngarbuh on February 14.

The report equally stated that in a bit to cover up their abuse, the soldiers burnt down houses and blamed Fulani rebels.

According to a report published three days ago by Human Rights Watch, their trial is a big step toward fighting impunity in the country.

“The trial of three security force members accused of being involved in the massacre of 21 civilians in Ngarbuh, in Cameroon’s North-West region, is due to begin on December 17, 2020. It is expected to be an important step in tackling impunity…” The report partly reads

“Survivors and family members of those murdered in Ngarbuh are finally a step closer to getting justice,” Said Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch.

One of the lawyers defending claimants of the victims is Human right lawyer, Barrister Tamfu Richar.

 

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top