Cameroon: Soldiers involved in Ngarbuh killings appear in court

Three security forces accused of being involved in the massacre of women and children last February 14 in Ngarbuh, restive North West region of Cameroon have begun appearing before the Yaounde Military Tribunal this Thursday.

The officers in question are sergeant Baba Guida, gendarme officer Sanding Sanding Cyrille and private first class soldier Haranga Guilbert.

They were arrested following the publication of the report of the inquiry commission ordered by the Head of State which indicted them with the killing of three women and ten children in Ngarbuh on February 14.

The report equally stated that in a bit to cover up their abuse, the soldiers burnt down houses and blamed Fulani rebels.

According to a report published three days ago by Human Rights Watch, their trial is a big step toward fighting impunity in the country.

“The trial of three security force members accused of being involved in the massacre of 21 civilians in Ngarbuh, in Cameroon’s North-West region, is due to begin on December 17, 2020. It is expected to be an important step in tackling impunity…” The report partly reads

“Survivors and family members of those murdered in Ngarbuh are finally a step closer to getting justice,” Said Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch.

One of the lawyers defending claimants of the victims is Human right lawyer, Barrister Tamfu Richar.