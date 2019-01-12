Cameroon soldiers kill 21 separatist fighters in NW region

At least 21 armed separatist separatist fighters have been killed in Sabongari, North West region of Cameroon, sources within the Cameroon army have confirmed.

Security sources said the separatist fighters were killed in an ambush in Sabongari on Friday January 11 as the army was returning from an operation in the Donga Mantung Division.

However, villagers in Mbot village in Nkambe where the army carried out the operation have since accused the army of burning down houses in the village durin the operation leaving several persons homeless.

The army has not commented on such allegations but the Facebook page of the Cameroon army was prompt in publishing images of armed separatist fighters killed in Sabongari.

The army also said several weapons were seized in the course of the ambush. It is however difficult to determine the casualties on the side of the Cameroon army.