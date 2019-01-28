Cameroon: Soldiers kill five Ambazonia fighters on ghost town day

At least five suspected separatist fighters were killed on Monday by Cameroon security forces in the North West region, sources have said.

With the traditional ghost town Monday sweeping across the North West region, soldiers dressed in civilian attire passing for a taxi working on the day met with armed men in Bambili which led to a shootout.

Two of the armed separatist fighters were killed while the others succeeded to escape. The taxi transporting the soldiers was shattered in the course of the shootings.

The soldiers succeeded to recover items amongst which were 52.000FCFA, three laptops, locally-fabricated guns, as well as a military jacket.

In a separate incident on Monday, sources say a military raid at Mbengwi park in Ntarikon, Bamenda, left three separatist fighters who were enforcing ghost town operations in the area dead.

Away from Bamenda, heavy fighting has been reported in Bafut, with a heavy contingent of soldiers deployed to the area but it is still difficult to determine the casualty.