Cameroon: Soldiers kill three armed separatist fighters in restive NW Regions

Published on 31.07.2020 at 16h00 by JournalduCameroun

(c) copyright

At least three suspected armed separatist fighters separatist fighters in Santa, Mezam Division in the North West Region on Friday July 31, sources have confirmed.

The three men were killed early on Friday after attempting to attack a military patrol van as the soldiers immediately opened fire on them.

This is the latest episode of violence in the North West Region after Thursday’s shootings that led to the death of a carpentar, attained by a stray bullet around the Travellers’ neighbourhood.

An improvised explosive device was equally detonated around the the Amour Mezam Travel Agency on Thursday morning though no human casualty was recorded.

 

