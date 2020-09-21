Cameroon: Soldiers sentenced to 10 yrs for killing women, babies in FN

Four soldiers accused of having a hand in the killing of two women and their babies in the Far North region of Cameroon in 2015 have been sentenced to ten years imprisonment.

The verdict was handed down by the Yaounde Military Court last week.

They were altogether seven soldiers put on trial by the Yaounde Military Court for the “barbaric” killing of two women and their babies in the Far North region of country.

Out of the seven, two have been acquitted, one handed a two-year jail term and the remaining four sentenced to ten years.

The killings perpetrated in 2015 were captured on a video that went viral in 2018.

In the video, Cameroonian soldiers were seen accusing the women of involvement with the Boko Haram Islamic group which carryout terrorist activities in the Far North region of of the country.

The victim who included a baby tied to one of the women’s back were seen marched down a dusty road, blindfolded and shot twenty-two times by three of the soldiers.

At first, the Government of Cameroon dismissed the footage as fake but later on arrested seven soldiers.