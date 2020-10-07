Cameroon: Solomon Tapea Mbile takes over from Charles Mekanya as PAMOL GM

Solomon Tapea Mbile is the new General Manager of PAMOL plantations and his deputy, Donatus Asu.

They were both appointed this Wednesday October 7 during an extra-ordinary board meeting of the corperation which took place in Limbe, South West region of Cameroon under the chair of Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai.

Immediately their appointment, Solomon Tapea Mbile and Donatus Asu were installed by the Board chair of the corporation, Minister Gabriel Mbairobe of Agriculture and Rural Development.

While installing the new team to office, Minister Gabriel Mbairobe urged them to revive the oil company that has been greatly affected by the ongoing Anglophone crisis rocking the North West and South West regions of the country and contribute to food security.

Before Solomon’s appointment as General Manager of PAMOL, he served as the Director of technical services at the Cameroon Development Corporation, CDC, equally affected by the Anglophone crisis.

Solomon Tapea replaces Chief Charles Mekanya.