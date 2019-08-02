Cameroon: Solution to Anglophone crisis political, not military – France

France Ministry of foreign affairs has declared that the way out for the Anglophone crisis is political and not military or security oriented.



In a report published Tuesday July 30, 2019, the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs gives her stand on the socio-political situation prevailing in Cameroon’s North West and South West regions that has paralysed almost every activity for close to three years in that area.

“The solution to the Anglophone crisis is political and not military…every channel for dialogue and reconciliation must be open” says the Quai d’Orsay, thus calling on Cameroonian authorities to launch a political and inclusive dialogue that will guarantee an effective understanding between both parties.

The Anglophone crisis sparked off in November 2016 and keeps escalating with no concrete measures taken to put an end to it. It has taken the lives of many and deprived several others of basic necessities like shelter and most importantly the right to education.

For some months now, the government engaged in moves to abort the crisis and recently announced a well applauded Swiss-led negotiation that is still to hold.