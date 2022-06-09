Cameroon: Solutions To Resolve National Printing Press Crisis Outlined

The working group set up to outline proposals aiming at solving structural problems of the company were presented to the Minister of Communication.

It is all about making the National printing press more efficient and competitive. This implies improving the working atmosphere in terms of working conditions and the services provided. But, also to take into consideration the demands of the staff.

A staff who made their demands heard during a strike a few weeks ago.

“It happens that this major organization has experienced some upheavals which have led the technical supervision to set up a working group, to propose appropriate measures for the long-term resolution of structural problems of this institution,” explained Angeline-Florence Ngomo, president of the board of directors of the National printing press.

The said commission met on June 7 in Yaounde. During a meeting to review the work, the Minister of Communication stressed that a report will be made to the highest hierarchy, “it is so that we can find solutions about the recommendations that have been made”, underscored René Emmanuel Sadi.

The working group, which had as members officials from the Ministry of Communication, those from the national printing office as well as others from the union of polygraphic book industries, notably proposed to review the status of the company.

“Since the promulgation of the new laws which govern the companies, the national printing press operates with a hybrid status,” suggests the vice-president of the trade union dubbed polygraphic industries of books and similar of Mfoundi.

This is not the only problem facing the company. There is also that related to production. “The company is also facing difficulties related to the acquisition of raw materials. Orders are dragging on with us because we do not have the production inputs. If our recommendations are followed to the letter, they will allow the staff and the company to recover,” added Firmin Kouague

The national printing press is the company responsible for the production of administrative and secure forms.