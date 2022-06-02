Cameroon: Solutions To Tackle North-West and South-West Region Development Issues

This is the result of the report of a survey carried out in these two regions affected by a security crisis since November 2016. The report underscores the socio-professional situation and outlines some ways forward.

57% for instance of economic stakeholders based in the Ndian division in the North-West have completely stopped their activities. Besides, 75% of those in Manyu face the problem of raw material supply. And the consequences do not drag on. This is what emerges from the survey conducted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The study presents consequences such as the massive rural exodus with a strong demand for jobs in both the North-West and the South-West. This problem of employment according to the IOM is of another concern. It is that of the absence of the competence required among the applicants to carry out those available.

The report was presented on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Yaoundé. It took place in the presence of the Minister Delegate to the Minister in charge of the Economy, Paul Tassong and the IOM Chief of Mission, Abdel Rahman Diop. The survey in its declension also reports the sexual harassment of which several women are victims in the two regions and the stereotypes suffered by internally displaced persons who are excluded from the labour market.

Faced with this problem of job loss and difficult creation of opportunities, IOM proposes to invest massively in agricultural infrastructure while rehabilitating the road network to facilitate the transport of products and trade.

According to Minister Paul Tassong, these solutions are in line with the government’s objectives set out in the National Development Strategy. He specifies that the State is committed to working for the migration of informal jobs to formal ones.