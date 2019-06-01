Cameroon: SONARA announces temporal suspension of production

The General Manager of the Cameroon’s National Oil Refinery Company, SONARA Jean Paul Simo has announced a temporal suspension in production as far as every unit of the company is concerned.

The information is contained in a press release issued this Saturday June 1, 2019, following a crisis meeting that took place this morning at the company’s premises.

The release asserts that the flames broke out in the company at about 9:30pm Friday May 31, causing enormous material damage and thus a halt in production, as well as a suspension of all contractual commitments while waiting for the complete evaluation of damage caused.

The General Manager, Jean Paul Simo Njonou reassured the public on the availability of SONARA officials if in need of any complementary information, indicating that the management of the company is making everything possible for work to resume as soon as possible.

Meantime, the Minister of water and Energy Resources Gaston Eloundou Essomba arrived Limbe this morning to assess the damage caused by the fire outbreak.