Cameroon – Sonara: Bocom International Wins Contract to Remove Hazardous Industrial Waste

The company Bocom International will be in charge of the removal and final disposal of hazardous industrial waste from Sonara’s activities.
In detail, Bocom International will be responsible for pumping the spilled products and transporting them to the area indicated by Sonara, setting up temporary storage facilities, installing absorbents, scraping the polluted areas, high-pressure cleaning, transporting the polluted products to the storage site designated by Sonara, replacing the polluted soil, scraping and removing it from the refinery site, etc.