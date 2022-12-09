Cameroon – Sonara: Bocom International Wins Contract to Remove Hazardous Industrial Waste

The company Bocom International will be in charge of the removal and final disposal of hazardous industrial waste from Sonara’s activities.

The amount of the contract is estimated at 30.72 million CFA francs, to be carried out for a period of 4 months. Previously carried out by Seca (Services Camerounais d’assainissement), Bocom International’s services are based on emergency and efficient interventions on any spill of dangerous products (hydrocarbons, chemicals, etc.) occurring on or off the refinery site, in the context of a grounding of a slick of hydrocarbons on the coast of Limbe as a result of a spill at sea (Sonara’s responsibility having been previously established). It should be noted that this decision was taken by Jean-Paul Simo Njonou, the General Manager, after a call for tenders launched on 30 September 2022, and ratified by a letter dated 14 November 2022.

“In order to remain in conformity with national and international regulations on environmental protection, Sonara is putting in place measures to prevent the spillage of these dangerous products, but also to intervene in an emergency in the event that they occur. Hence the need to have a specialised structure on site at all times, capable of dealing with any emergency situation due to a spill of these products on the ground and thus limiting the consequences of the pollution that could follow“, a Sonara official recently indicated. In detail, Bocom International will be responsible for pumping the spilled products and transporting them to the area indicated by Sonara, setting up temporary storage facilities, installing absorbents, scraping the polluted areas, high-pressure cleaning, transporting the polluted products to the storage site designated by Sonara, replacing the polluted soil, scraping and removing it from the refinery site, etc.