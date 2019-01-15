Cameroon: SONARA’S new bosses tasked to increase company’s production capacity

Cameroon’s National Oil Refining Company. SONARA, now has new bosses. The Board of Directors Of the company appointed the Board Chair Ndoh Bertha Bakata and the General Manager, Simo Njonou, on the instructions of the Head of State during an extraordinary board meeting in Limbe yesterday.

While installing the new officials into their functions, Cameroon’s Minister of Water and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba called on them to work together with actors in the sector to ensure that the production capacity of the company continuous to increase especially with the new installations put in place to refined petroleum products.

The New Board Chair, Ndoh bertha who hails from the Meme Division of Cameroon’s South West Region, before her appointment was the Special Adviser to the Prime Minster, Head of Government, she replaces John Ebong Ngole. She becomes the company’s first ever female Board Chair.

Meanwhile the new General Manager, Paul SIMO who hails from Cameroon’s West region, until his appointment, was the Chief of Financial and Economic Affairs Division at the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic. He replaces Ibrahim Talba Malla who served SONARA for six years and was recently appointed Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Public Contracts.

According to Minister Gaston Elondou, the new SONARA’s bosses now have the duty to ensure that the ten departments that make up company functions efficiently so as to achieve the company’s mission to treat crude oil and provide the country with refined petroleum products.