Cameroon – South Korea : Fecafoot confirms Indomitable Lions to Play in Coq Sportif

The Indomitable Lions are training since Monday in South Korea. With the case of Le Coq Sportif equipment currently on trial, many ponder on the transparency on who would vet the Lions.

It is the head of the communication department of the federation who made a clarification on this subject. Ernest Obama Nana, on his Facebook page, wrote to the attention of fans of the Indomitable Lions that:

“The new ONE ALL SPORT brand equipment supplied by the equipment manufacturer selected by the Cameroon Football Federation will be unveiled in November at the Fifa QATAR 2022 World Cup. In the meantime, according to a contractual provision stipulating that our former co-contractor has a period of 6 (six) months from the date of termination of the contract to sell off the stocks of products manufactured with our distinctive signs, reciprocally, our national teams are perfectly entitled to use the current equipment until the World Cup The time for our new equipment supplier to deliver the new products expected by the Indomitable Lions’ supporters, so there is no need to worry. We will be ready in time for the World Cup where Cameroon will hold its rank.” explains the communication head.

The Indomitable Lions will therefore wear the uniforms of le Coq Sportif for the two matches of the FIFA window in September. It is the outcome of the discussions conducted under the aegis of the commercial court of Paris, which will finally determine the continuation of things.