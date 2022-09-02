Cameroon: South Korea to Disburse 110 million F for Water Supply 

The donation was made on August 31, 2022 to Alamine Ousmane Mey, Minister of the Economy.

110 million F to provide water to the populations of four localities in the Center region. Ngali 2, Edzendouan, Lobo and the tourist site of Ebogo are the beneficiaries.

South Korea has given 200,000 dollars, or 110 million F to Cameroon to facilitate access to drinking water to 4 villages in the Center region. The donation will make it possible to install the drinking water supply system, powered by solar energy.

Concretely, this project consists in building in each locality aroused, a borehole, a water tower with a capacity of 10,000 cubic meters, connected to three standpipes extending up to 300 meters and each equipped with two taps.

“These photovoltaic equipment have the advantage of providing drinking water without an electric generator, thus facilitating use by households,” revealed Jonghan Kim.

“This donation from the Korean government is an expression of this country’s friendship, trust and commitment to the development of our country, both at the decentralized and central levels,” said Alamine Ousmane Mey.