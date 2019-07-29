Chiefs in the South West region have called for effective resumption of classes in the troubled Anglophone regions come the start of the new academic year.

Meeting under the banner of the South West Chiefs Conference at the weekend, the custodian of the tradition threw their weight behid calls for effective school resumption as they believe the crisis in the North West and South West should spare children.

Thei call comes to add to the numerous calls in recent weeks led by civil society activists, politicians as well as journalists for effective school resumption.

However, other activists continue to insist schools can only effectively resume in the Anglophone regions after a ceasefire and demilitarization of the regions.