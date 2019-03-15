Cameroon: South West Chiefs’ Conference elects new exco today

A new executive committee of the South West Chiefs’ Conference, SWECC will elect a new executive committee today when they meet for their General Assembly in Buea.

A new executive committee will be elected to take over from Nfon Victor Mukete whose Presidency extended beyond the limit as a result of infighting amongst traditional rulers from the Fako Division who are expected to take over.

After two years of wrangling, the Presidency of Swecc is finally set to be handed over to Fako division today during the elections.

Most of the chiefs have taken refuge out of the South West region since the crisis broke out and it is still not clear if they will attend today’s assembly in Buea.