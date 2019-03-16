Cameroon: South West Chiefs Conference elects new President

Chief Martins Njie Mafany of Liongo village, Buea sub division has been elected as the new President of the South West Chiefs Conference.

He was unveiled to the public on Friday March 15 during the General Assembly of the South West Chiefs Conference held at the Buea Mountain Hotel.

He will be assisted in his functions Andrew Ekoka Molindo as Fako Division finally head the South West Chiefs conference after over two years of infighting amongst chiefs from the Fako Division.

The new team was installed into their functions by the Director of Cabinet at the Prime Minister’s Office Confiance Ebune.