Cameroon – South West : Divisional Officer of Alou Instructs Coffin Check to Combat Insecurity

The DO of Alou (Lebialem), Sylvain Ngatchou Nzouami, has just issued a decree instituting the systematic control of coffins in circulation.

A task entrusted to the defence and security forces. Apart from the need to combat insecurity, the administrative authority does not give any further reason for this decision. However, there is every reason to believe that the measure aims at controlling the circulation of arms and separatists. Some people claim that militia members obtain arms and ammunition hidden in coffins.

This is not the only measure taken by the DO Sylvain Ngatchou Nzouami. The circulation of ‘heavy vehicles’ has been prohibited in the sub division since 2nd September. Anyone who contravenes this measure is liable to have their vehicle seized. The administrative authority has also imposed a curfew on motorbike traffic. Moto-bikes are prohibited from circulating from 6pm to 5am.

Since 2017, with the start of the armed separatist conflict in the North-West and South-West regions, the authorities have regularly taken measures to restrict the movement of goods and people in order to restore order and security disrupted by the separatist militias.