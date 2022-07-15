Cameroon-Buea: Feicom to Disburse 1BFCFA to Regional Council for Hotel Construction

The President of the South West Regional Council, Zacheus Bakoma Elango, has announced a project to build a regional hotel. This was during the 3rd ordinary session of the Council held on July 14th in Buea.
The hotel should have 150 rooms and a hall that can accommodate 500 people, reports the government daily Cameroon Tribune. At an estimated cost of FCFA 1 billion, the project will be financed by the Special Fund for Equipment and Intercommunal Intervention (Feicom).”The Feicom is making available to us 1 billion FCFA as a loan. We think that suitably build a hotel where our councillors will stay during the sessions and which will be a place of business during the intersessions,” explained Zacheus Bakoma Elango
For the rest, the Regional Council examined the execution of the 2022 budget, which was set at CFAF 3.2 billion, including CFAF 1.2 billion for operations and CFAF 1.9 billion for running costs.