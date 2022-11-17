Cameroon – South West : German Development Agency Allocats Budget for Forest Conservation

The German Development Agency (KfW) is allocating more than 6.5 billion francs, to improve the management of forests and protected areas in the South West region of Cameroon between 2023 and 2025.

This funding will contribute to the fight against poaching and illegal exploitation of forests.

The funding is allocated for the implementation of the Sustainable Management of Natural Resources Programme in South West Cameroon (PSMNR).

The programme aims to improve the management of forests and protected areas that are under attack from poachers and illegal loggers. “The new agreement combines the protection of biodiversity with the development of rural populations living around seven protected areas in the region, including Mount Cameroon and Korup national parks,” explains Bianka Clausen, KfW’s director in Cameroon.

KfW has also supported the implementation of the AFR-100 project in the North and Far North regions of Cameroon. This initiative, which will run from 2021 to 2025, has already restored 12,000 hectares of vegetation cover in these drought-affected regions.