Cameroon- South West: Ministry of Public Works on Working Visit as Flood Damages Roads.

The heavy rains that fell on the night of Friday 8 to Saturday 9 July in the South-West region have caused the flooding of inlets and roadways.

Misselele and Mutengene, in the Fako department, were the most affected. The water invaded the roadway, disrupting traffic. Several farms in the area are still submerged, it was learnt. A mission was dispatched to the scene by the Minister of Public Works , Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, in order to “find adequate solutions, especially those adapted to current climate changes”. As “immediate solutions”, the mission proposed the cleaning of drainage works, the freeing of riverbeds from any clutter linked to houses and crops, and the signalling and marking of degraded areas for the safety of users.

In the medium term, it is envisaged to stabilise the foundations of certain structures where degradation has been observed, to reconstitute the drainage system of certain sections of the road, in particular at the level of the Mutengene rise, to replace nozzles where deterioration of the technical block has been observed and to densify the balancing structures in the plain sections where the slopes are low. In the long term, the recommended solutions are, among others: the adaptation of existing hydraulic and sanitation works to climate change on the one hand and to the development of housing, with a high rate of land occupation on the other hand, says Mintp on its website.