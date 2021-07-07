Cameroon: South West Public Independent Conciliator sworn in

The pioneer Public Independent Conciliator (PIC) for the South West region of Cameroon, Dorothy Telelen Atabong has been called upon to use the skills acquired in her stewardship to concretely translate the substance of the Special Status granted the region.

The call was made Tuesday July 6 during her oath taking ceremony at the Buea Court of Appeal within the prescribed 30 days after appointment.

“We exhort you to perform your duty in consonance with the law and your conscience clothed with the independence bestowed on you… Your office should instill and exemplify hope, confidence and fare justice exhibited on a leveled plain ground…”

“More so, coming into office at a time when the region is experiencing an unprecedented wave of unrest and crisis, where in we are all called upon in our different quarters to be crusaders and ambassadors of peace especially in your sphere of conflict resolution…” Those were the recommendations of Lord Justice Fon-Achu nee Fang Helen Ike, presiding judge to Dorothy Telelen who embarks on a six year journey to a land no one has been before in the country.

Admitting the task ahead of her will not be an easy one, the 61-year-old seasoned educationist has told the population of the South West region to expect an open door policy that will contribute to a significant reduction of complaints about favoritism, nepotism and discrimination.

“It is true that times are really not the best but I’m going to bring in that touch, the region should expect an open door policy…Dorothy Telelen told the press after she was sworn in.

Appointed last June 10 by Presidential decree for a non-renewable six year term, Dorothy Telelen is expected to uphold the identity of the Special Status granted the South West region in the discharge of her functions.

She will among others examine and settle disputes between users and regional and Council Administrations, defend and protect rights and freedoms, with regards to the relationship between citizens and the region or the Councils.