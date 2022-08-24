Cameroon : South West Region Spins Cocoa Market despite Crisis

The South-West region, which has lost its leadership in the country’s cocoa activity for several years still plays a major role in the local cocoa sector.

According to the data revealed by the National Cocoa and Coffee Board during the launch of the 2022-2023 season in Yokadouma on 18th August 2022, the South-West region concentrated 31.2% of bean purchases during the 2021-2022 season. This statistic shows a slight decrease of 0.4 points compared to the 31.6% of purchases recorded in this production basin of the country at the end of the 2020-2021 cocoa season.

Investir au Cameroun also reports the South-West region whose cocoa activity is also suffering from the siphoning of its production by Nigeria, continues to pay the price of the relocation of certain activities of Telcar Cocoa. Indeed, scalded by the violence perpetrated by the Anglophone separatists, this local trader of the American Cargill had to slow down its activities in the South-West, which was until then its preferred basin, to explore other horizons.

From this point of view, Telcar Cocoa has, for example, repositioned itself in the Central region, the new leader in the cocoa business in Cameroon, where the country’s main bean buyer recently took over the assets of Ets Ndongo Essomba, the king of beans in this part of Cameroon. This is enough for the Central production basin to consolidate its leadership in the activity during the 2021-2022 season.