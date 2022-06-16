Cameroon-South West : Woman elected to head municipality of Ekondo Titi, three months after murder of former mayor

Utam Margaret Ndiba is the new mayor of the Ekondo Titi council. She was elected at the end of a municipal council held today in the small township of the Ndian department, South West region.

The former mayor was killed in a separatist attack on the Ekondo Titi-Bekora road on March 2. The mayor was in a convoy with the sub-prefect Thimothée Aboloa, which was blown up by an improvised explosive device.The attack left a total of five people dead, including the CPDM branch president Ebeku William, the driver Meh Stanley and two others, and one injured. She replaces Nanji Kenneth who was killed in a separatist attack.The former mayor was killed in a separatist attack on the Ekondo Titi-Bekora road on March 2. The mayor was in a convoy with the sub-prefect Thimothée Aboloa, which was blown up by an improvised explosive device.The attack left a total of five people dead, including the CPDM branch president Ebeku William, the driver Meh Stanley and two others, and one injured. Répondre Transférer