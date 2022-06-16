|
Utam Margaret Ndiba is the new mayor of the Ekondo Titi council. She was elected at the end of a municipal council held today in the small township of the Ndian department, South West region.
She replaces Nanji Kenneth who was killed in a separatist attack.
The former mayor was killed in a separatist attack on the Ekondo Titi-Bekora road on March 2. The mayor was in a convoy with the sub-prefect Thimothée Aboloa, which was blown up by an improvised explosive device.The attack left a total of five people dead, including the CPDM branch president Ebeku William, the driver Meh Stanley and two others, and one injured.
Cameroon-South West : Woman elected to head municipality of Ekondo Titi, three months after murder of former mayor
Published on 16.06.2022 at 08h46 by Nana Kamsukom
