Cameroon: Southern Cameroons conference convened by banned consortium member

One of the pioneer members of the banned Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium, Dr. Fontem Neba has announced the organisation of a conference to discuss the plight of Anglophones in Cameroon.

The conference dubbed the “All Souther Cameroons People’s General Conference” will hold from the 22-23 February in Washington DC, United States of America, Dr. Fontem Neba said in a release.

The conference “is expected to reflect on the journey of Sothern Cameroons since it gained independence in 1961 by joining the Republic of Cameroon and to express the wish of the people in the face of the civil war that is ravaging the homeland,” Dr.Fontem, head of the steering committee of the conference said.

He thus called for massive mobilisation of all Anglophones in the diaspora to make this event successful given that the success of the conference depends on the “quality of the participation and the dynamics of the discussions in order to arrive at the resolutions.”

The Secretary General of the banned Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium has now taken a bold step in seeking solutions to the crisis.

This is the first major move by Dr. Fontem Neba since he was released from his eight-month Kondengui detention in August 2017.