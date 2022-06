Last night’s incident left the entire structure in ruins except for the pharmacy, which was spared by the fire. The exact number of victims is not known. According to Arrey Ntui 47 patients were rescued. “Health facilities continue to be the target of the civil war in Cameroon,” he said.

It is said that there was an exchange of gunshot. However, it is impossible to say for sure whether the exchange was between the army and the alleged separatists, who are accused of being the perpetrators of the fire by local sources.