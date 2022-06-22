Cameroon-SouthWest: Mamfe District Hospital receives medical equipment worth 80 million FCFA after fire incident

The Head of State, Paul Biya, has donated medical equipment worth more than 80 million FCFA to the district hospital of Mamfe, after the arson attack that ravaged part of this health facility in early June 2022.

This “emergency aid” was handed over to the medical authorities on 18 June by the Minister in charge of the Presidency of the Republic, Mengot Victor Arrey, reports the daily newspaper Cameroon Tribune.

On the night of Wednesday 8 June, unidentified gunmen broke into the district hospital of Mamfe in the Manyu division and set the building on fire. “The flames of rare violence consumed nine buildings out of the 12 in the hospital. Fortunately, thanks to the bravery of the health staff helped by the population, no human life was lost among the 49 patients who were there,” said the Minister of Public Health , Manaouda Malachie, in a statement issued the day after the attack.

Urgent measures were taken after the fire to ensure the continuity of health services, the government said. These include the setting up of a field hospital, the transport and deployment of medical equipment in this health district, as well as the psychological care of health workers, victims and their families.