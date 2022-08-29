Cameroon: SPC Installs Production Unit With Capacity Of 300 Tons/Day

“This unit that we are inaugurating makes NJS (Noutchogouin Jean Samuel group) an accelerator in terms of the development of the poultry sector in Cameroon. The import substitution policy desired by the Head of State regarding the poultry sector is won. Today, Cameroon no longer imports chicken, no longer imports eggs. There are eggs in Cameroon, enough for national consumption and production. In a context where Cameroon is betting on the promotion of local processing, the optimization of this plant opens a new page for the agro-pastoral sector in general in our country, and particularly for the production of animal feed,” informs Dr. Taiga .

For the minister in charge of fisheries and livestock, Dr. Taïga , Cameroon has just won the import substitution fight for livestock. He made this known during the inauguration ceremony of the new industry of the Société des Provenderies du Cameroun, SPC . This is thanks to an investment that the SPC has just made. The company specialized in mixtures for farm animal feed inaugurated a new industrial facility in Bafoussam on August 24th. It is a crumb pellet press with a production capacity of five tons per hour.

With the commissioning of the new production unit, SPC plans to increase the quality and quantity of feed put on the market with, for example, a production of 20,000 tons of pellets for this first year,

“The new range of feed crumbs and pellets, of which we guarantee production and marketing since June in our points of sale spread throughout the national territory, adapts to the specific needs of each animal species and is of improved efficiency for the breeder. Nutritional value and digestibility are improved. These types of feed allow a balanced diet for animals while also avoiding waste.

The heat treatment, provided by this technology, allows the elimination of pathogenic germs that can be found in food and then guarantees a reinforced sanitary level. Through this investment, we are contributing to the development of a poultry sector that we want to be sustainable,” explains Bart Buytaert, Managing Director of SPC.

The new installation during its inauguration also saw the presence of the Minister of Commerce, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, and that in charge of agriculture, Gabriel Mbairobe.