The Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has suspended the Secretary General of the institution Mbock Désiré Geoffroy till further notice.

The decision to suspend the Secretary General was taken on Wednesday June 19 after a meeting of the bureau of the National Assembly.

In a note suspendig the scribe, House Speaker Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril appointed the assistant Abdoulaye Daouda to fill the position.

Mbock Désiré Geoffroy was appointed Secretary General of the National Assembly on June 18, 2018 replacing the deceased Victor Yene Ossomba.

No reason has been advanced for his suspension but reports hold the President of the National Assembly as well as other members of the glass house have had a tense working relationship with the estranged scribe.