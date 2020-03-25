Cameroon: Special awareness campaign to curb COVID-19 spread launched

A special intensive and national awareness campaign to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cameroon has been launched in the country’s political capital Yaounde.

The campaign was launched this Wednesday by the Minister of Youths and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou.

It has to do with sensitizing the population of the ten regions of the country especially those in markets, drinking spots and other crowded-known areas on the ways to stop the rapid spread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon.

The campaign kicked off in three Chiefdoms of the Yaounde I, II and VI Subdivisions where campaign material including megaphones, hand sanitizers, tracks and facemasks were distributed.

Similar campaigns have been launched by private groups who distribute gloves and facemasks to the population, and sensitize them on the need to respect measures prescribed by the Government to stay safe.