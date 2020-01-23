Cameroon: Special Criminal Court summons Limbe Gov’t Delegate over corruption allegations

The Government Delegate to the Limber City Council in the South West region of Cameroon, Andrew Motanga Monjimba and three other individuals are reported to have been summoned before the Special Criminal Court over corruption allegations.

The three other individuals include; Former Secretary General, Charles Arrey Nkongho, Treasurer Chindong and business mogul Bob Diddy.

According to reports, they are expected to appear before the tribunal on February 5, 2020 to answer charges of embezzlement of public funds involving more than FCFA 9 Billion over a period of 11 years.

This summons comes after the 2019 report from the National Anti-Corruption Commission indicted the Government Delegate to the Limbe City Council.

Andrew Motanga will thus appear before the Special Criminal Court five days before the 2020 twin elections in which he is expected to run as the head of the Limbe I Council list for the CPDM party.