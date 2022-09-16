Cameroon-Sports Federations : PM Orders Renewal of Governing Bodies

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, received all the presidents of civil sports federations on September 15th 2022.

They discussed on the organization of elections before the end of this year. This is an injunction of the Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute (photo). He formulated it during the cabinet meeting in July.

The last elections took place in 2013. Since then, the governing bodies of the federations have not been renewed due to several constraints. First, there was the need to improve the regulatory framework. Secondly, the security situation in some regions of the country forced the postponement of the elections.

The Covid-19 crisis, the organisation of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the African Cup of Nations (CAN) in Cameroon did not favour the launching of the electoral process. Once this date is reached, there is nothing to prevent these elections from taking place without ambiguity.

All that remains is to be in line with the Olympic calendar. The problem is that future presidents could only have a one-year mandate, as the next Olympic Games are to be held in Paris.