Cameroon-Sports infrastructure : Paul Biya Appoints Joseph Antoine Bell

The former Indomitable Lions star is appointed chairman of the Steering Committee of the National Office of Infrastructure and Sports Equipment.

The head of State has signed this Monday, January 6, 2023 a decree appointing officials at the National Office of Infrastructure and Sports Equipment and hereinafter referred to as “the Office”. It is the former candidate for the presidency of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Joseph Antoine Bell, who is in charge of presiding over the destiny of this new institution. Placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, the National Office of Infrastructure and Sports Equipment is a public body with financial autonomy.

The Office’s mission is to ensure, through its expertise, the upkeep, maintenance, operation, security, development and sustainability of sports infrastructures and equipment, as well as specific related facilities built or developed by the State. As such, Joseph Antoine Bell and his team will be responsible for ensuring the creation, conservation and updating of a physical and digital database of studies, plans and technical diagrams used in the construction of infrastructures and equipment, as well as the plans of completion; – to ensure the development of the skills of the technical personnel, the executives and the leaders of the Office, in particular in terms of management and maintenance of sports infrastructures; – to ensure the technological watch and the transfer of technologies in terms of management and maintenance of sports infrastructures, through, if necessary, a technical assistance in the various bodies of state and to ensure the administrative management of sports infrastructures and equipment.