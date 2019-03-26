Cameroon: Sports Minister praises Indomitable Lions for Afcon qualification

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has praised the Indomitable Lions after the sealed their qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt at th weekend.

The Lions were three nil winners of Comoros in their final group game on Saturday with goals from Choupo Moting, Christian Bassogog and Clinton Njie giving coach Seedorf his biggest win since taking over.

The technical team of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon was at the Mnistry of Sports and Physical Education on Monday were they were praised for their birlliant job.

Together with the President of the Cameroon Footbaall Federation, Fecafoot, they all turned their attention to preparations for the competition in June.