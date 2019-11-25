Cameroon: Sports Minister sacks head of CHAN 2020 competition

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has sacked David Nhanack Tonye as the director of the 2020 African Nations Championship, just five months before the kick off of the competition.

A communiqué signed by Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi appoints Michel Dissake Mbarga as the new director of the competition which takes place in Cameroon from November 4-25.

No reason was advanced for the sacking of David Nhanack Tonye who was appointed on June 12, 2019.

However sources say tensions had been growing between him and the Minister of Sports over practical modalities for the competition.

But Mr. Tonye is said to have irked the Sports Minister by granting an interview recently in Egypt, on the sidelines of the U-23 Afcon, where he is reported to have said Cameroon still needs to catch up with workd for the 2021 Afcon.

He did however say the country is ready to host the 2020 African Nations Championship.