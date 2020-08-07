Cameroon: Sports Minister suspends FecaKarate President over sex scandal

Emmanuel Wakam, President of the Cameroon Karate Federation has been suspended from his duties alongside some of his collaborators following allegations of sexual harassment by some female athletes of the federation.

The suspension by Sports and Physical Education Minister, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi was announced in a release made public Friday August 7.

According to the release, the suspension comes following a resolution of the committee set up last July 17 to make light on accusations of moral offense on some officials of Cameroon’s Karate Federation.

The Sports boss’ decision equally suspends Jean Mbopda, Deputy national technical Director N2, Ngo Simb II Marie, main coach of the national women senior karate team Germain Ambami, assistant coach to the national junior karate team among other FecaKarate technical officials.

After rumours of sexual harassment and disappearance of bonuses at the FecaKarate, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education set up a committee to question the accused and the accusers including officials of the federation five female athletes.

Reports have it that over one hundred people were questioned after which the committee submitted its conclusions to the Minister of Sports and Physical Education.