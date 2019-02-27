Cameroon: Sports Minister visits Indomitable Lionesses

The Minister of Sports and Physical education last Monday visited the Mbankomo Caf Excellence Centre where he promised Government continues support to the fanion National Women football team of Cameroon.

For his maiden visit to these football lionesses, Minister Narcisse Moelle Kombi laid emphasis on the object of his presence in Mbankomo.

“This visit aims at reminding you of the constant preoccupation of the Government of the Republic which tries to make sure you benefit from the best training conditions” he said.

As the lionesses prepare for their upcoming women’s world cup that begins in the month of June in France, the Minister called on them to stay focus on their preparation and think less about issues related to their care.