Cameroon: Stabbed Douala student laid to rest

The student of the Government Bilingual High School Deido who was stabbed to death by his school mate last weekend has been laid to rest.

17-year old Bleriot Tsanou was laid to rest on Saturday April 6 in his native Fongo Tongo, Menoua Division of the West region.

His corpse was removed from the mortuary of the Deido District Hospital and laid at their family residence in Douala in the presence of classmates, family members and friends.

The mortal remains arrived the village on Saturday morning for traditional rites before burial which took place just after 4pm.

His burial comes on a weekend the Minister of Public Health sacked the Director of the Deido District Hospital after suspending three nurses for their unprofessional conduct in handling the student’s case.