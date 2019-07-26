A two-day workshop to brainstorm on the various approaches to promote independent observation as an efficient tool in improving governance in the management of natural resources and the environment in Africa has rounded off in Kribi.

Organised by the African Platform for Independent Observation (PA-OI), the workshop that held from the 24-26 July in Kribi brought together stakeholders to carve out a roadmap for the implementation of the different strategic tools of the platform going forward.

Created in 2014, the PA-OI brings together civil society groups in order to harmonise independent observation and in 2018, it adopted its charter and updated its plan of action.

It is in the same vane that the platform is now meeeting in Kribi to chart a way forward for their various strategic activities.

“We are here as founding member of the PA-OI and we have have been reflecting since 2014 on the setting up of this institution…to contribute in improving on governance….so we wanted to see assess the work done so far by the technical secretariat since we last met in Douala in 2018 to adopt our charter,”Jean Jacques Urbain Mathamale Coordinnator of CIEDD from the Central African Republic said at the start of the workshop.

On her part, Horline Njike, Secretary General of Field Legality Advisory Group said they hope to set up an efficient platform that will be able to effectively communicate internally and externally.

On the problems faced by forests in Cameroon, she said illegal logging remains one of the biggest challenges but said it is common on the sub region, reason why the platform brings together civil societies from the sub region for better forest management.

“We are delighted with the workshop and we think we will carry out our activities given that we have elaborated a plan for 2019-2020 which will enable the platform to be active and attain its objectives,”Horline Njike said.